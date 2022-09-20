Blakely man charged in fight

Sep. 19—A Blakely man who found his wife's stash of methamphetamine told borough police officers he choked her as a last ditch effort to stop her from harming herself, police said.

Michael Jones, 28, 1100 Timber Falls Lane, Apt. L1, is charged with strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their argument Sunday over her drug use turned physical when Jones wrapped his arm around her neck and pulled her backward, police said.

Jones told police she grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to kill herself. The only way to stop her was to "choke her out," he told officers.

Jones is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 27.

— JOSEPH KOHUT