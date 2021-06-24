Blakely pair arrested in felony murder case

Jun. 24—BLAKELY — The GBI has arrested Molly Nicole Morman, 20, and Billy Joe Morman Jr., 50, both of Blakely, on felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death, in connection to human remains found in Blakely in March. Molly Morman was transported to the Early County Jail, and Billy Morman Jr. is currently in custody at the Troup County Jail on unrelated charges.

On March 9, the Early County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI's assistance in reference to human remains being found in the backyard of a residence after Early Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of possible human remains at 84 Ft. Gaines Street in Blakely. The remains were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for identification purposes. A positive ID of the remains is pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff's Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.