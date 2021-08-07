BLAKELY TRIAL: Judge denies motion for mistrial

J.R. Tidwell, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·3 min read

Aug. 6—Judge Pamela Baschab on Friday denied a motion to overturn two guilty verdicts against former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely and declare a mistrial in the case, records show.

Blakely's defense team had filed the motion earlier this week, citing a juror who claimed she was under such duress during the trial that she "incorrectly" told other jurors and Baschab that her vote was guilty when it wasn't.

The juror identified herself as Sue McEwan Pentecost in an affidavit filed publicly alongside the motion. Pentecost said she's suffered from medical conditions, including heart issues and stage 4 breast cancer, that led her to experience heart palpitations, fatigue, inability to think logically and more while in deliberation.

"My medical condition is what caused me to incorrectly tell other jurors and the judge that my vote was guilty on Count 2 and Count 13 even though it was not," Pentecost said in her affidavit. "I watched the whole trial, I took detailed notes, and I walked away convinced the State of Alabama failed to reach their burden on all counts."

Furthermore, Pentecost said a jury foreman was chosen without a vote and jurors were yelled at by the self-appointed foreman, "making it sound like this was her courtroom, her rules and the Judge's instructions didn't matter."

"I wanted to get out of that room because I feared I was about to die from either a stroke or brain bleed caused by my (atrial fibrillation) and not the words or stress of others," Pentecost, 74, said, later adding she'd been told by doctors that she wouldn't live to see last Christmas.

"I truly believe I'm still on this earth for a reason and am on borrowed time," she said. "I can't leave this world knowing that my health issues and AFib compromised my abilities to be forthright with this Court."

The state's response to the defense's motion was filed in the public court records system Friday morning. In it, they cite multiple reasons for which the motion should be denied, the first being that such a motion "is not proper until a defendant has been sentenced."

Secondly, "Alabama has a historic and strict 'anti-impeachment' rule that precludes jurors from attacking or impeaching their own verdict."

"It is black letter law that no juror is competent to testify to any matter or statement occurring during the jury deliberations, to the effect of anything upon the mind or emotion of any juror, or to the mental processes of the juror whose testimony or affidavit is being offered," the state said, adding such juror statements have been inadmissible in overturning verdicts for more than 100 years.

They said none of the exceptions to the rule apply in Blakely's case and called into doubt some of the claims made by Pentecost. The state noted Pentecost failed to mention any health issues on her juror questionnaire, could have withdrawn from the jury entirely due to health reasons — two alternate jurors also sat in on the whole trial and could have taken her spot at any point — and could have voiced her concern when polled after the verdict was read.

Blakely "had the benefit of five days of jury selection, an open courtroom full of his supporters during a two-week trial, and the opportunity, like every other criminal defendant, to challenge evidence, cross-examine witnesses, and to testify in his own behalf," the state said. "... Blakely cannot change the fact that he was found guilty with public filings containing allegations that even a cursory review of controlling law would show are plainly inadmissible."

Baschab did not mention in her order why she denied the motion, simply that the motion to overturn and set aside the verdicts, then to declare mistrial or grant a new trial had been denied.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

    Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Man strangled and beaten by police in Colorado said he feared for his life: 'I was just waiting for the bullet to come out'

    Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Police Reopen Probe Into Designer’s 1966 Death at the Hands of Billionaire Tobacco Heiress

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by New York Times Co./GettyA Marine corps veteran has come forward to implicate billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke in the decades-old death of her close confidant, prompting a reopening of the case.Robert Walker, now 68, was just 13 years old when he says he witnessed the socialiate intentionally drive into designer Eduardo Tirella in what was initially deemed an “unfortunate accident.”Tirella’s death had been shrouded in mystery for more than 50 y

  • A Florida convenience store for sale lists some extras — but not the double murder there

    A one-story, convenience store, complete with its fixtures and laundry equipment, is for sale in a small Central Florida city. Mount Dora is throwing in a $10,000 facade grant, and its planning and zoning department will allow residential units to be built on its second floor if the new owner should desire.