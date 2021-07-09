BLAKELY TRIAL: Judge grants motion against defense tactic

Jul. 8—Defense attorneys for Limestone County's sheriff will not be able to use conduct or actions of other public officials similar to the crimes of which he's accused during his trial, according to an order filed Wednesday in Limestone County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors had filed the motion in limine after the March 4 deadline set in the case, claiming they had no other option because they didn't learn of plans to possibly use such a tactic until hours before they filed the motion. In their motion, they asked Judge Pamela Baschab to "exclude any evidence or argument" about state employees or public officials who may have committed similar crimes but haven't been indicted.

Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely was indicted in 2019 on multiple theft and ethics charges, including charges that he took money from Limestone County or campaign funds and using his position as sheriff to obtain interest-free loans. Blakely has pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

State prosecutors said they learned Blakely "intends to offer evidence ... in an attempt to establish the 'everyone-is-doing-it-and-the-State-is-picking-on-me' defense."

"As this Court is well aware, the 'everyone-is-doing-it-and-the-State-is-picking-on-me' defense is not a good faith defense and is irrelevant in a criminal trial," the motion reads.

Prosecutors go on to say attempting such a defense would "confuse the issues before the jury," as jurors are tasked with determining Blakely's guilt or innocence, not whether other officials have also committed a crime.

Jury selection in Blakely's trial is set to begin Monday.