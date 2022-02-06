🌱Blakeman National Figure For Anti-Maskers + Fake Vaccine Buyers

Rise and shine, Five Towns! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, February 7 off on an informed note. These are the most important things going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Showers of rain and snow. High: 40 Low: 35.

Here are the top three stories today in Five Towns:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is becoming a national leader of the conservative movement against COVID-19 mandates. His executive order directing Nassau school districts to decide on masks has caught the attention of GOP leaders. (Subscription: Newsday) After two nurses and an employee at Amityville's Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare were charged for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Suffolk County hasn't yet said if the thousands of people who bought the cards will be charged. Buying and possessing fraudulent vaccination cards is a crime. (Subscription: Newsday) Island Park native David Katz is the subject of a new documentary, along with radio DJ Elvis Duran, called “Worst to First,” about the rise of station Z100. It will air on On Demand Feb. 11. (LI Herald)

Today in Five Towns:

Board of Education Meeting, Lawrence UFSD, 8 p.m.

From my notebook:

This Tuesday is the Hewlett-Woodmere Superintendent's Roundtable at the Hewlett Fire Department . (Hewlett-Woodmere schools)

In Lawrence, teams of fifth to eighth grade Brandeis students participated in the school's first-ever chulent cook-off , the traditional Jewish stew, last week. (LI Herald)

Woodmere Middle School PTA is hosting an ice skating night on Wednesday at Grant Park, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Facebook)

Events:

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today (Details)

