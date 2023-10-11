Blame Biden, $6 billion for Hamas invasion of Israel

Hamas attack tied to Iran’s $6 billion

Everyone who loves Israel and understands her importance for Jewish safety in America is heartbroken and sickened by recent events.

For the following, I can only speak for myself. When I heard about Hamas attacking Israel, I immediately felt that this happened because of President Joe Biden unfreezing $6 billion of Iran’s oil money.

True, the money can’t be spent right away, but it’s there for leverage and Iran said it would spend the money the way it wants to.

It is insulting to listen to Biden and his cronies saying that the funds given to Iran have nothing to do with the attack. Iran has always funded Hamas.

Also, when the attacks first happened, Biden told Israel to use restraint. He later changed his mind, probably for political reasons. From Biden’s past treatment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is obvious how he really feels.

America is weakened all over the world because of Biden. Praying for a better, safer future.

Harriet Joy Epstein, Sarasota

Believe your own eyes over GOP

The column by Chris Anderson in the Oct. 8 Herald-Tribune regarding a 2017 Stateswoman of the Year award given to Liz Cheney is a perfect representation of today’s Republican Party (“Opinion: Who should you believe? The Sarasota GOP or your lying eyes”).

To outright lie about something as easily provable as whether an honorary award was given or not, with full coverage of the festivities in the media at that time, is absurd.

While the reason for now disavowing the grant of this award to Ms. Cheney is apparent (she no longer supports the party leader, former President Donald Trump), an attempt to revise history and lie about it is unconscionable.

Then again, that seems to be the Republican game plan in the era of Trump and is what defines them at all levels of government.

From a denial of election results to misinformation about vaccines and false narratives relative to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican leaders are now as comfortable with lying as they are with breathing. Until that changes, the country must depend upon Democrats to govern.

If you don’t believe that, then I have a bridge for sale, and as an added bonus it’s near the ski slopes on Siesta Beach.

Steven Berry, Sarasota

DeSantis, Ladapo giving out bad advice

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo are discouraging people from getting COVID-19 vaccines. This goes against the peer-reviewed research of scientists and doctors who actually research the viruses.

The charlatan Ladapo posted on Twitter (X): “We need more doctors and scientists to have the integrity and courage to voice their perspectives - even if they’re controversial. In Florida, we will continue to do just that.”

This arrogant and deceitful statement is not true because of terrorist threats against doctors incited by politicians.

I know a doctor who begged a patient to get his vaccine, but the patient listened to DeSantis instead. When he got COVID-19, he begged the doctor for help, but it was too late.

The man died in the hospital.

The doctor was very angry and said, “Did the governor go to my patient’s funeral?” Then the doctor warned me, “Don't tell anyone I said this because I don’t want to get shot.”

DeSantis and Ladapo pose as courageous truth tellers, but they know perfectly well that doctors and scientists are afraid to “voice their perspectives” these days because they don’t want to be murdered by those who listen to DeSantis and Ladapo.

Catherine P. Henry, Englewood

Trump cases highlight unfair justice system

After spending most of my adult life in the USA, I became a U.S. citizen 25 years ago, with great pride, and I thought I had a good concept of the laws and regulations.

Last year, a couple conspiring to sell sensitive naval secrets to another country were sentenced to 19 years in prison. They never finalized that deed, I said, but it was the intent, I was told. Fair enough.

Now we have an ex-president who is accused of telling secrets about U.S. nuclear subs to a foreign billionaire, who then divulged those secrets to dozens of others, including journalists.

But the ex-president is still at large, and even running for president again.

What gives here? Will not other countries become more reluctant to share sensitive secrets with us?

Then a congressman did not obey a subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 committee; he was thought to have important information regarding the events of that day.

If I ignored a subpoena, I’m told that I would be sent to jail. He is still free 18 months later and is vying for the position of House speaker. How can that happen?

When did we lose sight of our Constitution? Are there different levels of liability dependent on who you are?

Jean Perrault, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: U.S. funded Iran ($6B) and Iran funds Hamas