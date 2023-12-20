Blame game over spilled drink at Bojangles leads to shootout, CMPD says

A spilled drink inside a Bojangles near Uptown led to a shootout outside the restaurant, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Harry Bailey is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in the city.

It all started Saturday night when someone spilled a drink inside the restaurant on West Trade Street.

An argument ensued between Bailey and two others over whose fault it was for spilling it, according to court documents.

Bailey and the two people continued to argue outside the restaurant and that’s when they started shooting at each other, according to arrest records.

Bailey originally claimed he didn’t have a gun, and he was just making a finger-pointing motion while lighting a lighter, police said.

However, surveillance video shows him firing a shot into the air and the other two people returning fire.

CMPD hasn’t announced any other arrests.

