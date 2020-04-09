Update: Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Year

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 63%.

While Blancco Technology Group made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Blancco Technology Group saw its revenue grow by 14%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 63%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

It is of course excellent to see how Blancco Technology Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Blancco Technology Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Blancco Technology Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Blancco Technology Group's TSR of 63% over the last year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Blancco Technology Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Blancco Technology Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

