Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG): When Will It Breakeven?

Blancco Technology Group plc's (LON:BLTG): Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The UK£91m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -UK£638.0k on 30 June 2019 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering the rate at which BLTG will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, I will touch on the expectations for BLTG’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

BLTG is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£900k in 2022. So, BLTG is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which BLTG must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, BLTG may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of BLTG’s upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that BLTG has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that BLTG has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

