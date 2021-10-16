Blanchard Police Department confirms suspicious death

Oct. 16—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been called to investigate a death in the Blanchard area.

On Saturday, the Blanchard Police Department confirmed the death as suspicious.

In a statement, the Chief of Police said a reporting party called about a deceased person on Friday. Officers were dispatched to a residence on the north side of Blanchard city limits, near 85th St.

"Officers found the deceased person which appeared not to have died from natural causes," the statement said. The chief then contacted OSBI to investigate.

The Blanchard Police Department said agencies are trying to locate and notify the next of kin.