Blanchard Police: Murder suspects found in Wyoming

Oct. 22—Suspects from the recent suspicious death case in Blanchard have been located and captured in Wyoming, according to the Blanchard Police Department.

The announcement comes about a week after a deceased person was found in a Blanchard residence on Oct. 15. Reports at that time stated the death was suspicious. Blanchard Police contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.

On Thursday, Blanchard Police said a joint statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Blanchard Police Department will be released.

This is a developing story.