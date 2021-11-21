Blanchard woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder of LTBB citizen

Nov. 21—BAY CITY — More than a year after Nangonhs-baa Massey was stabbed to death in her Mt. Pleasant home, a Blanchard woman has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge for killing her.

Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, 21, appeared before the U.S District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Nov. 17 to enter her plea in the case, accepting a deal she and her lawyer struck with federal prosecutors in early November. The deal prevents prosecutors from pursuing a first-degree murder charge against Gilbert, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if she were convicted.

Instead, the plea deal includes an agreement that both prosecutors and Gilbert's attorneys will advocate for a minimum sentence of more than 19 years in prison.

That prison term simply isn't long enough said Melissa Pamp, Massey's mother. Pamp said she will ask the judge to send Gilbert to prison for life during a sentencing hearing on March 3.

"Kaden took my daughter's life in a senseless, heartless act, and she's shown no remorse," Pamp said.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Pamp said Gilbert has not faced her family since killing her daughter and doesn't understand "what she stole from our family."

As part of the plea agreement, Gilbert admitted she went to Massey's home on Nov. 16, 2020 and stabbed her, severing her femoral artery and killing her, according to records filed in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, according to court records.

In the plea agreement, Gilbert acknowledged she stabbed Massey "with malice aforethought," and that the stabbing was "wanton."

Gilbert faced federal prosecution stemming from an investigation by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the FBI because Massey was a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and she was killed on the Isabella Reservation.

The now-yearlong federal court case that followed Massey's death has played out as a series of delays requested by lawyers on both sides. Repeated fits and starts in the case have raised criticism both from Massey's family and her community — the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians.

That volley of delays has been traumatizing and exhausting, Pamp said, adding that her family needs to begin the process of healing.

Gilbert, has been jailed on an amended federal criminal complaint for more than 50 weeks in the Isabella County jail before being she faced charges early this month. She now is held under an agreement between her attorney and federal prosecutors.

Pamp said she will continue to speak on behalf of Nangonhs-baa.

"Kaden took my daughter's right to be here, and I will not stop speaking for her," she said.

Although prosecutors may pursue the death penalty in some homicide cases, U.S. attorneys pursuing the case against Gilbert declared in March that they would not seek capital punishment.

Neither representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office or Gilbert's attorneys were available for comment by press time.