Blanche Street death: 'We are investigating this as if it was a homicide'

Oct. 19—Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a 65-year-old man whose remains were found last week inside his home under suspicious circumstances.

John Canfalone was identified as the man found dead around 2 p.m. Oct. 15 inside 818 Blanche St. after a woman told a dispatcher she had not seen nor heard from him in eight days and wanted police to check on his welfare.

"Officers noted that mail had been stacking up in the mailbox and noticed an unusual odor coming from the home," Lt. Jason Hall said during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

The officers entered the home with the assistance of the Dayton Fire Department out of concern someone may be in distress inside, police said.

"Homicide detectives responded due to some suspicious circumstances that were noted inside, and the investigation is ongoing," Hall said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is working to determine Canfalone's cause and manner of death, he said.

"There was definitely suspicious circumstances present, and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide," Hall said. "We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Canfalone's demise."

Police also are trying to find Canfalone's minivan, but said it is not clear whether it was stolen. It is a green 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate HDV 3426 that has a busted rear window.

Anyone who has information on the minivan or the death is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS(2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP(7867).