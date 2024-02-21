Blanco County officials not releasing records into Angela Chao's death investigation

Blanco County authorities investigating the death of Angela Chao, the Foremost Group CEO who died last week at a private Central Texas ranch, have repeatedly declined to provide basic information or records in days since the fatal incident.

Chao, 50, is believed to have drowned on Feb. 11 after her car entered a body of water on the property, a law enforcement source told the American-Statesman. An investigation by the Blanco County Sheriff's Office remained ongoing Tuesday, a county spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the death are unclear. Other than a brief statement describing the incident as an "unfortunate accident," sheriff's office officials have declined to provide additional information, including any relevant reports requested by the Statesman under the Texas Public Information Act.

In the brief statement, Chief Deputy Robert Woodring said sheriff deputies responded to a "possible water rescue" at the ranch. Emergency medical responders attempted to revive Chao, who "succumbed from being underwater." The Thursday statement did not include an address or call times.

On Feb. 11, EMS responders were called to the 100 block of Schneider Lane in Johnson City at 12:03 a.m. for a reported water rescue. Upon arrival, about nine minutes later, responders discovered a vehicle underwater with one occupant, said Benjamin Oakley, the EMS chief for Blanco County Emergency Services District No. 1, in a statement Monday.

EMS responders extracted the sole occupant — a 50-year-old female — and delivered "advanced life support" and resuscitative measures for 43 minutes, Oakley said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whether an autopsy was ordered is unclear. The official responsible for making that decision, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Brodbeck, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Under the Texas Public Information Act, government entities must "promptly produce" responsive records or ask the attorney general's office for an opinion on whether they are required to. Upon receiving a request, entities have 10 business days to determine whether to seek an opinion, for which the attorney general may take weeks to issue.

"The investigation has not been completed yet so no documents have been released," said Kimberly Ashby, the county spokesperson, in a statement Tuesday. Records will be released to media outlets once the investigation has concluded, she added.

Jim Hemphill, an Austin attorney who specializes in Texas open records law and represents the Statesman, said the law generally requires the immediate release of information the Statesman is seeking, including the time, date and location of an incident. That information in most instances should be made public, despite an ongoing investigation, he said.

However, the law allows a law enforcement agency to withhold other types of information if it would interfere with an ongoing investigation.

"It is concerning that Blanco County is not promptly making this information available without any assertion that its release would actually interfere with any investigation," Hemphill said.

