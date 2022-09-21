Blandburg man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to arson threats

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG — A Reade Township man was sentenced to prison in Cambria County court on a guilty plea to charges of recklessly endangering another person and making terroristic threats.

Police say Tyler James Johnston, 26, threatened to light a house on fire following an argument in December.

He entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in July and was sentenced Wednesday to 9 to 36 months in the Cambria County Prison. Johnston will receive credit for time served and will be be eligible for work release.

When issuing his sentence, Krumenacker described the circumstances of the offense as "very disturbing."

Johnston's attorney, Mark Zearfaus, noted that Johnston had made strides toward his sobriety and in his life since the incident and asked the judge for a probationary or house arrest sentence.

Krumenacker said that Johnston's progress was why he was being sentenced in the mitigated range.

According to a criminal complaint at the time of the incident, Johnston allegedly tried to light a house on fire in Blandburg on Dec. 21 after getting into an argument with a woman.

The woman told police that she asked Johnston to leave because they had been fighting, and claimed that he started to smash items in the house and chased her with a box cutter, saying he was going to kill her, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Johnston then grabbed a lighter and started to light a window screen on fire, telling her he was going to "torch the house and kill her with her in it."

The window screen melted, and the fire did not spread.