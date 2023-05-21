Blanding Boulevard shooting this morning leaves woman injured, suspect in custody

On Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. several 911 calls came into Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatch about a shooting that occurred. Officers responded to the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Interstate 295 shortly after.

Once at the scene, officers located an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was driving north on Blanding Boulevard when a suspect inside an unknown vehicle, traveling in the same direction, opened fire at the woman’s vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after at a nearby residence.

JSO says that both the victim and the suspect knew each other and that the shooting was not a random event.

During a news conference this afternoon a spokesperson from JSO’s robbery and violent crimes unit said the investigation is still ongoing and that the suspect has not been formally charged, yet.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.

