Blank-check firm ACE Convergence, Achronix scrap $2 billion merger

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Achronix Semiconductor Corp and blank-check firm ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp said on Monday they had agreed to terminate their $2.1 billion merger announced in January.

The deal was subject to meeting certain closing conditions, including getting the necessary regulatory approvals, the companies said, adding they would be unable to close the merger by the July 15 deadline or thereafter.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Blake said Achronix "remains committed to pursuing additional options to become a public company."

Neither party will be required to pay a termination fee as the decision to terminate the deal was mutual, the companies said.

Achronix, founded in 2004, supplies field programmable gate arrays, the electronic components used to build reconfigurable digital circuits, for use in 5G equipment and cloud computing.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like ACE use proceeds from an initial public offering to buy a private company and then take it public.

ACE raised $230 million in its IPO in July last year. Shares of the blank-check firm were flat at $9.95 in premarket trading.

Since SPACs typically face a two-year deadline to find a merger target, ACE has until July next year to hunt for another company to take public.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, keep fiscal support

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. "We need sustainable sources of revenue that do not rely on further taxing workers' wages and exacerbating the economic disparities that we are all committed to reducing," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to Eurogroup finance ministers. Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, maintained his reservation about a global minimum corporate tax rate in a meeting with Yellen, his spokesperson said.

  • Biden wages war on anticompetitive "moats"

    Three weeks after naming Lina Khan to FTC chair, President Joe Biden has made her pro-competition philosophy the centerpiece of a sweeping executive order.Why it matters: Biden is promulgating Khan's vision of anticompetitive behavior across "more than a dozen" different agencies. The order does not have the force of law; instead, it has the force of narrative.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe aim is to entrench the idea that

  • WhatsApp faces EU consumer complaint over privacy update

    Facebook's WhatsApp faces a complaint from European Union consumer groups who say the chat service has been unfairly pressuring users to accept a new privacy update in what it calls a breach of the bloc's regulations. The European Consumer Organisation, or BEUC, filed a complaint Monday over the way WhatsApp has brought in changes to its terms of service and privacy policy, saying they aren't transparent or easily understood by users. Many WhatsApp users switched to other chat apps like Signal and Telegram because of privacy concerns when the update was rolled out earlier this year because of concerns the changes would give Facebook access to more information on users.

  • Ed Sheeran recalls how 'favourite' guitar gifted by Eric Clapton was almost lost to house fire

    The musician was given the instrument by the Layla singer, who he described as his 'hero'.

  • Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

    Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93% of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose, the company said in a statement. However, ReiThera needs at least 60 million euros ($71 million) to fund final Phase III trials and was dealt a blow in May when a state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into the company.

  • Murder Mystery: What Were Colombian Military Vets Doing in Haiti?

    BOGOTÁ, Colombia — One evening in early June, Mauricio Javier Romero, a decorated 20-year veteran of the Colombian military, received a call from an old army buddy. The friend wanted to recruit him for a job — “legal” and “safe” work that would send him abroad, according to Romero’s wife, Giovanna Romero. “This person told him that he wouldn’t get in trouble,” she said, “that it was a good opportunity for professional growth, for economic growth — and knowing what a quality professional my husba

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Never Sell

    Dividend stocks have an advantage over peers in that they deliver income on top of any potential capital gains. Let's look at why Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) are just the type of investments you can feel comfortable owning over the long term.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

    As many of you likely know, Amazon is the leading online retailer in the United States. Back in April, a report from eMarketer pegged its online market share at 40.4%, which is over 33 percentage points higher than the next-closest competitor, Walmart. Despite retail generally producing low margins, Amazon has leaned on its e-commerce popularity to sign up more than 200 million people worldwide to a Prime membership.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Crush the Market

    Economic recovery concerns and inflation worries have been no match for a smoking-hot stock market. The industrial sector is helping to lead the charge. It sports a fair share of up-and-coming growth stocks, as well as large traditional businesses -- many of which are beating the market.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Fragile Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. 21Vianet Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Megan Fox Stunned in a Nude Corset Dress With Machine Gun Kelly for Their Las Vegas Date Night

    A true hot-girl summer moment.

  • Kourtney Kardashian’s Unedited Thong Bikini Pic Is Getting All the Praise From Fans

    “It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite.”

  • Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

    Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has opened offices in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. "VinFast has set up representative offices in five international markets and will soon open showrooms in California," Vingroup said.

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit is expected to start July 15, and the IRS has already started sending out letters to 36 million families it believes are eligible to receive...

  • Dangerous Jackass stunt for Shark Week ends with bloody shark bite

    The guys from Jackass tried to literally "jump the shark" for Shark Week, and it did not end well.