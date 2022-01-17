Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

Ishika Mookerjee and Filipe Pacheco
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Singapore-domiciled companies raised a record $1.3 billion in U.S. initial public offerings in 2021, more than the $1 billion raised in the local exchange, with blank-check firms making up the bulk of the amount in New York amid the allure of heightened valuations. After Singapore’s September rollout of its SPAC framework, the exchange could become one of the chosen venues for those chasing acquisitions across Asia.

“It is a good development for the capital markets in Asia that both the Hong Kong and Singapore exchanges have announced their regime for SPACs,” said Johnson Chui, co-head of APAC equity capital markets at Credit Suisse Group AG. “We feel there will be a lower number of SPACs in Asia, but their quality will be higher with targets more relevant for the respective local exchanges.”

The blank check firms going public in Singapore have two years to complete an acquisition, subject to a 12-month extension. The financial hub will be competing with Hong Kong to attract SPAC listings this year, after that city also rolled out a framework last month.

Of the seven Singaporean companies that listed in New York last year, five were SPACs, with proceeds from those special IPOs ranging from $86 million to $287 million. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp., the biggest among the group, is now said to be in talks to merge with Carousell Pte., an online marketplace operator that’s also based in the city-state.

READ: Grab Plunges 21% After Altimeter Deal Caps Biggest SPAC Merger

Despite the increased scrutiny of such listings globally -- which tainted sentiment against the category -- four of the Singaporean-based SPACs in New York that debuted last year still trade above their listing price, while the L Catterton-backed class A shares are down 1.1% since they debuted in May.

Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation Ltd., set to start trading on Thursday after raising S$170 million ($126 million), is targeting acquisitions in technology areas ranging from cyber-security to new energy vehicles and biomedicine. Tikehau-backed Pegasus Asia is set to debut on Friday following a S$150 million IPO. Pegasus, will target consumer-tech, fintech, property-tech, health-tech and other sectors, primarily in Asia.

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition, which is expected to debut on Jan. 27, is focusing on investments in the Indo-Pacific region.

“In determining an appropriate SPAC listing venue, sponsors would consider factors including the SPAC’s target universe for business combinations,” said Ho Cheun-Hon, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets at Credit Suisse. “The industry sector, geographical footprint, size and financial profile of the De-SPAC targets might suit certain stock exchanges more than others.”

(Adds IPO proceeds raised in Singapore last year to second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK could have flu-type relationship with COVID 'by next year'

    There could be light at the end of the tunnel as the virus gets milder, an expert has said.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Glaxo Rejects $68 Billion Unilever Bid for Consumer Business

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it rejected an offer from Unilever Plc for the drugmaker’s consumer healthcare unit last year that valued the business at about 50 billion pounds ($68 billion).Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Ma

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and the start of the earnings season. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Media, miners and healthcare led an advanc

  • Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

    Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by […]

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • Chinese Developer Bond Rout Deepens on Hidden Debt Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh turmoil rocked Chinese property bonds on Monday on concern over the true scale of the industry’s hidden debts, deepening a selloff among higher-rated firms.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.A Lo

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Unilever to Sharpen Health Focus After GSK Consumer Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We

  • AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

    According to the AP college football polls, where do the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP's final rankings

  • Mizuho’s New CEO Faces Legacy Issues From Decades-Old Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is tapping a relatively young career insider to turn around the bank that’s been plagued by a series of technical disruptions and is still grappling with the legacy of a three-way merger more than two decades on.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheer

  • New York Set to Get Rain, Coast Flooding From Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving winter storm has knocked out power to thousands across the U.S. South, canceled and delayed flights, and will bring snow by the foot across mountains of New York and Pennsylvania and soaking rain to the large cities on the Interstate 95 corridor. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troo

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wonders why they kept him after he was at the White House "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors who buy and hold stocks for several years instead of trading in and out of positions on a regular basis tend to do much better. Three energy companies that look like good companies to buy and hold for several years right now are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why these three energy stocks are ideal candidates for a buy-and-hold portfolio.