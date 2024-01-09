Blank Slate | Morning Blend
Thinking alike can win you big bucks! We're talking with Mario Lopez, the host of the Game Show Network's Blank Slate.
Thinking alike can win you big bucks! We're talking with Mario Lopez, the host of the Game Show Network's Blank Slate.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
The deal cuts 25 percent off their sticker price.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Nanoleaf, the company best known for its modular wall lighting tiles, is now moving on to the outside of your house.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
It will retail for $350 when it launches this summer.
OpenAI said it's "impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials."
As it often does in Las Vegas, Sony focused its CES 2024 keynote on some of the company's more esoteric products.
Donald Trump is promising that his possible return to the Oval Office in 2025 would mark an escalation of the trade wars that marked his previous term in office
Unity plans to lay off 1,800 employees or about a quarter of its global workforce.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
All the biggest news from the unofficial first day of CES 2024.
Roughly 72 hours after a prominent startup customer complained that Carta was misusing information with which it was entrusted -- scaring many of Carta's tens of thousands of other customers in the process -- Carta is exiting the business that landed it in trouble with the customer. It's a dramatic turn of events for 14-year-old Carta, which originally focused on cap table management software but began over time to evolve into a “private stock market for companies” to take advantage of the network of companies and investors that already use its platform and into which it has insights. While the move made Carta more valuable in the eyes of its venture backers -- a company has to scale, after all!
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.