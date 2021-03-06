Blankenship gets six years for her part in daughter's murder

Mar. 5—JEFFERSON — A Conneaut woman will spend the next six years of her life behind bars for her role in the violent death of her 13-month-old daughter.

In a stipulated plea and sentencing agreement with prosecutors, Kelsie Blankenship, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and child endangerment, a third-degree felony.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon handed down the six-year sentence.

Blankenship was originally indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, three counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence in October 2018 — a year after her daughter, Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, died.

Her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Joshua Gurto, 42, of Conneaut, is incarcerated on a $1 million bond and awaiting a jury trial, set for May 4 for his part in Sereniti's death. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

"The death of this child was a tragedy for not only the family, but for the community as a whole," Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said. "My sadness and condolences go out to all those effected by this tragic death. The conviction and sentencing of Ms. Blankenship provides a step toward the finality and closure needed for the family."

O'Toole said Blankenship's plea and sentence accurately reflects the evidence which would be produced at trial, as well as the understanding and consent of law enforcement and the family.

"To some, this stipulated plea agreement for a six-year sentence may seem too little for the loss of the life of a child," she said. "This agreement accurately describes Ms. Blankenship's role in this death as proven by the evidence, but also allows Ms. Blankenship to admit and accept her accountability and allows the family and victims to heal and move forward. Finality is necessary for the family and the victims in this matter and society. Nothing we can do will bring this beautiful, innocent child back to us."

O'Toole thanked all local and state law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

"If it was not for them and their exceptional and rigorous investigation work on this case, there would be no justice for Sereniti," she said.