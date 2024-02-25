Blanket of Snow vanishes; temps in the upper 50s Sunday—upper 60s Tuesday

Friday night’s cooldown brought a light blanket of snow to much of the area

The highest snowfall total was in far eastern Northwest Indiana, while a few locations in Illinois reported at least 2.5″.

The 1.2″ of snow at O’Hare Airport was the first measurable snow Chicago’s official reporting station had received since January 19th.

O’Hare is still more than 9″ below average snowfall for the season, having received just 21.2″. Midway Airport had more snow Friday night, but with only 17.2″ for the season, Midway is more than 13″ below normal snowfall for the season. Much of the snow that fell Friday had already melted by late Saturday afternoon and with high expected to reach the 50s Sunday, the brief taste of winter will likely be just a memory soon.

Look at these forecast highs!

Possibly even 60s in some areas…

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.