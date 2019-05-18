De Blasio's Escape From New York Includes Iowa Voters' Welcome

(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embarked on his long shot presidential campaign, venturing into some of the most sparsely populated parts of Iowa, and unlike the skepticism he’s received from his home town, voters seemed eager to hear him out and were respectful of his accomplishments as the leader of the most populous U.S. city.

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post ran a front page composite photo of people laughing and munching popcorn in reaction to his candidacy, depicting him as a circus clown, and Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson recalled de Blasio’s awkward lost grip on a woodchuck who later died after Groundhog Day in 2014, asking, “Are we ready to put America in his hands?”

The critics also include some of his past political allies, including state Attorney General Letitia James, who served with de Blasio in the City Council and described him as a friend while also saying “we need a mayor who is going to be on the job 24 hours a day.” Former political consultants who helped him achieve two overwhelming mayoral election victories aren’t working for him on this campaign.

De Blasio’s chances at overcoming his underdog status might be better if he had ignited more enthusiasm among New Yorkers. An April 3 Quinnipiac University poll found that 76% of city voters said he should not run. His negative job approval rating -- 42% to 44% -- doesn’t help, although he’s popular among 66% of the city’s black voters.

“It’s sure to come up,” said Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price, when asked about the negative reaction to de Blasio’s candidacy among some New Yorkers. “But people here try to keep an open mind, particularly in the early stages.”

Part of the quadrennial political ritual that Iowa experiences through its statewide caucus system is built upon a widespread belief that everyone who has stepped into this arena deserves an opportunity to be heard, said political scientist Arthur Sanders, who teaches at Drake University in Des Moines.

“Iowans take this process very seriously,” Sanders added. “We know that with so many candidates, Iowa and New Hampshire become crucial in narrowing the field and selecting the nominee. De Blasio’s strengths? He’s the mayor of the largest city in the United States, he’s got some accomplishments on crime, education and jobs, and when you have 20-plus candidates, it helps to have the attention of the New York media, even if a lot of the publicity is negative.”

Presidential Race

De Blasio this week became the 23rd Democrat to join the race for the party’s presidential nomination, putting him behind most other candidates in raising money and building a campaign organization. There are more than a dozen candidates, including fellow New Yorker Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, struggling to draw more than 1% in polls, well behind the two front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Iowa’s caucuses next February mark the start of the nomination contest, and voters in the state expect to evaluate candidates in person.

De Blasio’s double-barreled campaign strategy is to depict himself as the candidate most able to fight toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump, and by decrying income inequality and corporate greed, themes that have worked for him since he was first elected to New York’s City Council in 2001.

He’s already had success, drawing Trump into a Twitter and YouTube battle of insults, and landing a punch by copying Trump’s tactic of giving his opponent a derisive nickname, in this case the moniker “Con Don.”

Rural Economy

“He told working people in Iowa in rural areas he was going to be on their side and he socked them with tariffs that are destroying the rural economy,” de Blasio said Friday in a scrum with reporters. “He told working people he was going to do all sorts of things to put money in their pocket and he put money in the pockets only of wealthy people and corporations. He’s a con man, that’s why I call him Con Don.”

De Blasio pressed the attack on Trump by making his first stop an ethanol plant in Gowrie, a town of about 1,000. The sprawling facility that towers over the prairie landscape employs 46 people and is designed to produce 69 million gallons of ethanol from about 24 million bushels of locally-grown corn a year.