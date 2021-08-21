De Blasio declares Henri emergency in NYC

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

New winds from the southwest pushed the massive Caldor Fire as it jumped Highway 50, threatening more homes and people in El Dorado County. Officials shut down a forty-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Sly Park and Myers, and issued new evacuation orders on Friday. While the 20-30 mph winds could blow away the heavy smoke and aid in firefighting efforts from the air, concerns remain that the fire could jump Highway 50. "It's in such remote rugged terrain," said Engine Captain Will Burks with the Boise Bureau of Land Management. "It's hard to access. Our best strategy at this point is try to stay ahead of it and try to protect human infrastructure in its way." The Caldor Fire has burned over 82,000 acres as of Saturday morning.