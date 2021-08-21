De Blasio declares Henri emergency in NYC

Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Henri weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday night but was forecast to dump heavy rain across the U.S. Northeast through Monday night, possibly triggering flash floods and further power outages across the region. An additional 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) of rainfall were expected overnight into Monday morning for New York City, northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and into southern New England, the National Weather Service said. "There are going to be some locally higher amounts, 6, maybe 7 inches of additional rainfall in that swath," said Brian Hurley, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.