De Blasio lags in New York’s 10th congressional district race; Carlina Rivera and Yuh-line Niou leading pack: poll

Bill de Blasio is mired in seventh place in a new poll of the crowded NY-10 congressional primary as Councilwoman Carlina Rivera and Assemblywoman Yuh-line Niou lead the pack.

The former New York City mayor scored just 5% in the survey of Democratic voters in the wide-open Aug. 23 race to represent a newly created district spanning lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Rivera, a progressive favorite from the Lower East Side, has the backing of 17% of prospective voters while Niou, who represents Chinatown, is supported by 14%. Daniel Goldman, a Democratic lawyer in the Trump impeachment effort, scored 13%.

Park Slope Assemblywoman Jo-Anne Simon, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and ex-Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, D-N.Y., all clocked in with single-digit support. Then comes de Blasio bringing up the rear.

A whopping 27% say they are undecided.

The poll was conducted by independent polling firm Data For Progress. It included 533 respondents who were contacted in the few days.

The results of the poll may reflect the fact that Rivera, Niou and Simon are all extremely well-known in their own corners of the district, which stretches from lower Manhattan to Red Hook and Sunset Park.

De Blasio has no problem with name recognition, but a large slice of the electorate has an unfavorable opinion of him, the poll showed.

Jones has a $3 million campaign war chest and may make a run in the district as Primary Day nears and his face becomes ubiquitous on TV.

The new district has no incumbent. It was created by a court-ordered special master after a previous congressional redistricting map was tossed out as a Democratic gerrymander effort.

The winner of the Democratic primary, which is expected to attract anemic turnout, will almost surely win the deep-blue seat.

