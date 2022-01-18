De Blasio says he won't run for governor

Storyful

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he will not run for governor of New York in a video shared to his Twitter on Tuesday morning, January 18.De Blasio delivered the message from the Brooklyn block where he resides with his family.“We love this place. We love our neighbors. And nine years ago, this is where we announced my campaign for mayor of New York City. And we said we were going to take on inequality head on,” he said. “Naysayers said it couldn’t be done. But we proved, together, we can make a big change.”He continued, "Now, I made my fair share of mistakes. I was not good with groundhogs at all. Probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym. But you know what? We changed things in this town.“This is the right place for me to share some news with you,” he said. “No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State. But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York. We got a lot to do together.” Credit: Bill de Blasio via Storyful