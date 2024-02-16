Blast brings down section of triple-arch Buck O’Neil Bridge as major demolition begins

Major demolition on the triple-arch, steel-truss Buck O’Neil Bridge started with a bang. A big bang.

The boom was the sound of explosive charges set off to bring down the northern span of the bridge that was opened in 1956. It has been replace by a modern steel and concrete structure which spans the Missouri River directly to it’s west. The 9:15 a.m. blast could be heard around the metro area as far away as central Overland Park.

This was the first of three scheduled blasts intended to take down the bridge according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A series of photos capture the sequence as the northern section of the Buck O’Neil Bridge crashes to the ground as explosive charges go off starting the demolition.

The northern span of the Buck O’Neil Bridge is blasted to the ground on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Kansas City.

