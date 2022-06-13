Blast from explosive device blows man’s hand off, destroys garage, Michigan cops say

A Michigan man lost a hand — and possibly more — after a bomb went off in his garage, starting a fire and rattling a neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Witnesses reported hearing a blast around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, the Warren Police Department told TV station WDIV.

That first blast set off a chain reaction of explosions.

“It was one massive explosion, followed by several smaller ones and then it sounded like fireworks going off after that,” neighbor Lawrence Behr told the station.

First responders swarmed the street, including Warren police and firefighters, and the Michigan State Police bomb squad, WSLS reported.

Investigators said the homeowner was handling an explosive device when it suddenly detonated, blowing off a hand, according to the outlet.

But the damage may be much worse, as The Detroit News reports that the man lost both arms in the explosion.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said that the man was being investigated prior to the explosion, and he has a criminal history of building explosives, in addition to weapons charges.

Other bombs were found at the home, along with a small arsenal of guns and ammunition, Dwyer told the outlet. Investigators believe the man was part of an illegal operation.

McClatchy News reached out to Dwyer for more information on June 13 and was awaiting a response.

Police did not say what charges, if any, are being brought against the man, but an investigation is underway, outlets reported.

