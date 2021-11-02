Blasts, gunfire heard at military hospital in Kabul, casualties unknown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KABUL (Reuters) - At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

"Security forces are deployed to the area, there is no information about casualties," he said on Twitter.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in central Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the previous Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape the site, said he heard a large explosion followed by a couple of minutes of gunfire. About ten minutes later, there was a second, larger explosion, he said.

He said it was unclear whether the blasts and the gunfire were inside the sprawling hospital complex, the largest military hospital in Afghanistan.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei to sell key server division due to U.S. blacklisting- Bloomberg News

    The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Henan Information Industry Investment Co Ltd, a state-owned firm that has been a partner of x86 and consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology Co Ltd along with an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government are involved in the talks, according to Bloomberg. Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • HCSO: Suspect shoots at Hillsborough deputy 8 times during traffic stop, flees the area

    Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the suspect who shot at a deputy during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

  • Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set

    The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case. About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn't be fair. “I figure either way this goes you're going to have half the country upset with you and they react poorly,” said another woman, a special education teacher who expressed anxiety about serving.

  • Reputed Drug Kingpin Shot To Death In Harlem

    The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a reputed drug kingpin in Harlem.

  • Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery's slaying

    People questioned during jury selection about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have said he was “racially profiled” by the white men who chased and shot him, singled out “due to his color” and targeted for being “a Black person who was thought to have been stealing things.” The statements came in response to blunt questions about race from prosecutors and defense attorneys who are trying to seat an impartial jury for the trial over Arbery's death in the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick. Another prospective juror, No. 72, told the attorneys: “If it was a white guy running through the neighborhood, I don’t think he would have been targeted as a suspect."

  • Former drug kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez fatally shot in Harlem: report

    Former drug kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was reportedly fatally shot in Harlem in a drive-by shooting that took place early […] The post Former drug kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez fatally shot in Harlem: report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Decades-long communist rebel leader killed in Philippines

    Philippine forces have killed a key communist rebel commander in one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders said was an ambush. Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines' mountainous hinterlands. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in Bukidnon province on Saturday.

  • What does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mean? Everything you need to know about the Joe Biden insult

    "Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

  • Column: Seven decades later, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still being kept secret

    Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their "unpleasant" contents.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Abiy calls on citizens to take up arms against rebels

    Abiy Ahmed says advancing Tigray People's Liberation Front are "pushing the country to its demise."

  • Marine officer blasts major general for calling him 'narcissistic' in reprimand letter

    Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller blasts major general for calling him "narcissistic" in letter of reprimand.

  • My heart is for Glenn Youngkin. But my vote is for Terry McAuliffe as Virginia governor.

    My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity' -Putin

    Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other. "We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

    Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the militia and drag Russia into some kind of combat action," Sergei Lavrov told Russia's state television. Russia accused Ukraine of destabilising the situation after government forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists last week.

  • The US Navy wants a more powerful air wing to give its aircraft carriers an edge against China

    "It is evident we are facing a rapidly evolving threat requiring substantial force modernization," the Navy said in a new report.

  • Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

    Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Abiy “is where he's meant to be, leading the country's front and center."

  • Washington Post Refuses To Print Trump's Full 'Inflammatory' Response To Its Jan. 6 Stories

    In his reply, Trump “falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as ‘agitators not associated with President Trump,’” the Post reported.

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial