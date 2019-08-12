The blast that killed 5 Russian engineers was apparently caused by another failed test of Putin's doomsday missile

RU-RTR Russian Television via AP





A deadly explosion at a missile test site last week appears to have been caused by a failed test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, one Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted about last year.

Details on the blast have changed as the death toll has risen, but it appears that Russian scientists and engineers were working on a nuclear-powered engine, possibly a compact reactor, at the time of the explosion.

US experts and intelligence officials suspect that the explosion occurred during a failed test of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile (whose NATO designation is SSC-X-9 Skyfall), a weapon Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described as "invincible."

President Donald Trump referred to the blast as the "'Skyfall' explosion" in a tweet Monday afternoon, further indicating that this was a test of Skyfall missile.

A deadly explosion at a missile test site last week appears to have been caused by a failed test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, although Russia has yet to say what its engineers were working on at the time of the blast.

Five Russian nuclear scientists were buried on Monday after they were killed in an explosion last week. Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corp., Russia's state nuclear agency, said they were testing a nuclear-powered engine at the time the blast occurred, BBC reported.

"The rocket tests were carried out on the offshore platform," Rosatom said in a statement over the weekend, according to Foreign Policy magazine. "After the tests were completed, the rocket fuel ignited, followed by detonation. After the explosion, several employees were thrown into the sea."

Rosatom did not clarify what exactly went wrong during testing, saying only that "there was a confluence of factors, which often happens when testing new technologies," according to Foreign Policy.

The Russian defense ministry, by way of Russian state media, said earlier that only two people were killed when a liquid-propellant rocket engine blew up. The story has changed as the death toll has risen.

The scientists and engineers "tragically died while testing a new special device," Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, said at the funeral on Monday.

The men were buried in Sarov, a city known for nuclear research, Bloomberg reported, saying that experts suspect that what blew up might have been a compact nuclear reactor. Three other people were injured by the explosion at Russia's Nyonoksa test range.

"The best thing for their memory will be our further work on the new weapons," Likhachev said at Monday's funeral. "We are fulfilling the task of the motherland. Its security will be reliably ensured."

US intelligence officials, The New York Times reported, believe that last week's explosion involved a prototype of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, a kind of doomsday missile that NATO refers to as SSC-X-9 Skyfall. Several experts have arrived at the same conclusion.

Tweeting Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump referred to what he called the "failed missile explosion in Russia" as the "'Skyfall' explosion."

In March 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted that the missile was "invincible," asserting that the weapon has "an unlimited range, unpredictable trajectory and ability to bypass interception." But, so far, Russia has struggled to get the weapon to fly.

No country has ever fielded a nuclear-powered cruise missile, although the US briefly flirted with the idea decades ago.

"Was this stupid missile worth getting these young men killed?" Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program for the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, rhetorically asked Monday in a Foreign Policy article on the incident.

In the article, he concluded that the weapon tested last week was likely the Burevestnik and said that an escalating arms race between the US and Russia could lead to more nuclear accidents.

