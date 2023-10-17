Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants. WGN's Jenna Barnes reports on the latest. More info: https://wgntv.com/israel-hamas-conflict/israeli-airstrike-on-hospital-kills-hundreds-ministry-says/