Blast at Rockport construction site sprays debris that damages nearby cars

A scheduled blast at a Rockport construction site caused rocks and debris to rain from above, damaging cars at a nearby service center Friday, police say.

Officers were requested to hold traffic on Main Street around 10:30 a.m., Rockport police say. Once traffic was stopped, employees of GM Drilling and Blasting conducted the blast, which sent “stray rock and a small amount of debris” in the air.

A short time later, Rockport Police received a report of damage to vehicles at an automotive service center on Main Street. Arriving officers found one car with a broken windshield, one with a significant dent and four others that had minor scratches.

No injuries were reported.

The Rockport Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office were notified regarding this incident. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a follow-up review at the construction site.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW