Blast of unseasonably warm spring-like weather headed to SC soon. Here’s when and what to expect

South Carolinians tired of freezing are about to get some much needed relief.

Much warmer, spring-like weather is expected to move through the state over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, by Wednesday, expect highs to reach the 60s in the state, with lows in just the 50s, as warm and moist air continue to spread over the region. The chances of showers will increase along with the temperatures.

On Thursday and Friday, residents can expect greater unseasonably warm weather that’s 20 degrees above normal —with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Showers will be likely on Thursday night and on Friday, the NWS states.

Maps that show forecasts of temperatures for South Carolina and much of the Southeast on Thursday and Friday.

But while the next few days will be a welcomed respite from the cold for some in South Carolina, don’t expect it to last. February is just around the corner and it’s predicted to have plenty of freezing cold weather as usual.

The Farmers’ Almanac extended forecast calls for much colder temperatures from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, with even possible scattered snow and rain showers across parts of the Southeast. A sharp cold front the following week will bring “very cold and bitter weather.”

Expect unseasonably cold weather starting Feb. 16 that will usher in a bout of freezing temperatures that will last through the month, Farmers’ Almanac predicts.

Founded in 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a secret formula that includes components such as “sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet,” to predict long-range weather forecasts. The forecasts are typically made two years in advance. Fans of the Farmers’ Almanac have, over the years, calculated that the predictions are accurate 80-85% of the time.