‘Blatant disregard for public safety.’ Driver arrested near parade route in Florida

Possible carnage averted.

According to a Facebook post from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a holiday parade in Inverness. Florida, could have ended tragically on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened three weeks after six people were killed when a Wisconsin man plowed into a crowd attending a parade in suburban Milwaukee.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a deputy directing traffic observed someone driving “recklessly” into an intersection near where the Inverness Christmas Parade at around noon. While attempting to stop the car, the man drove directly into the deputy.

The suspect, later identified as Aaron Williams, then “ignored the lawful commands of several other deputies commanding him to stop” while continuing to swerve erratically around barricades blocking adjoining roads.

As nearby deputies went to the location, they contained the 25-year-old Homossa resident while in the outer perimeter of the parade area.

Williams was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and five counts of resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where he is being held on $15,000 bond.

The deputy who was struck suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. And the parade went on as planned.

“What should have been a fun-filled, festive parade was interrupted by a few moments of havoc for those who witnessed the chaos caused by Williams’ careless and reckless actions,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Our deputies quickly recognized a threat to public safety and reacted immediately to Williams’ erratic behavior. Even though Williams had a blatant disregard for public safety, our deputies’ actions exemplified service above self when it comes to the safety of our community.”

The sheriff’s office said road barricades and temporary road closures at events are “not there to inconvenience you,” but to keep participants and spectators safe, so be patient.

Last month, Wisconsin man Darrell Brooks Jr. was arrested after driving his SUV through a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens of others. Police said Brooks fled the scene of a domestic disturbance then turned into the crowd, although officers were not pursuing him. He was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Commenters on the Florida sheriff’s office’s post were thankful for the deputy’s keen observational skills, with many noting that this incident could have turned into a Wisconsin “copycat” tragedy:

“Wonder what he was aiming to do?”

“After what happened recently, ending in the death of multiple people, this is terrifying!”

“So glad a disaster was avoided. Thank you.”