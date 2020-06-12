'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: NYPD officers stand in formation as nearby demonstrators hold a rally in Times Square denouncing racism in law enforcement and the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis, on June 1, 2020 in New York City. Days of protest, sometimes violent, have followed in many cities across the country

NYPD officers have been photographed not wearing face masks, worn to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some protesters said they see it as a blatant disregard for the safety and well being of the public.

The NYPD has been dismissive of criticism on the issue.

The department has been impacted by the coronavirus. As of May 24, at least 43 members of the NYPD had died from the virus.

While covered head to toe in protective equipment, New York City officers appear to be neglecting one necessary item of protective gear: masks. And protesters feel it's a snub to their safety in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TIME, officers have been seen not donning the protective face coverings in the midst of widespread protests despite the city still seeing new cases rise.

New York state was also the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Out of the country's over 2 million infections, more than 385,000 were in the state, of which 213,000 were in New York City alone. The city also saw close to 22,000 of the state's 30,000 deaths. Hospitalizations are also on the rise.

Ibrahima Mbaye told Insider he was arrested while protesting in New York City. He described being detained and held in close quarters with other people, who were not given masks nor hand sanitizer, nor who were allowed to properly socially distance. Mbaye said while detained, he was put into a holding cell that more and more people were being thrown into, some of whom had said they were either exposed to or had coronavirus.

He said calls for proper safety measures by detainees fell on deaf ears.

"There were people who had pretty explicitly said that they were positive for coronavirus and then none of them listened to us. They could hear us, we knew they could hear us. They would laugh at us, scoff at us," he said.

In his circumstance, both detainees and officers were not wearing masks.

"We have no masks, and you police officers have no masks on, and we do not want to get infected," Mbaye said.

There's a concern that officers who are infected could pass the virus on to those in the public without even knowing. The face masks limit how far particles can spread and reduce the risk of transmission.

"If police officers, who are infected with the virus, are shouting and yelling within 6 feet of other people, they are emanating a lot of particles out of their mouth because they are speaking very forcefully," Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security told TIME. "That would facilitate asymptomatic transmission."

According to The New York Times, the New York Police Department has an official policy that officers wear masks when interacting with the public.

"If they're interacting with the public, they're obligated to wear masks," NYPD Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Oleg Chernyavsky said at a virtual May 22 public safety committee hearing. "We follow the direction from the Department of Health."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's also ordered all residents to wear face coverings while in public in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"Police officers should be wearing masks," Cuomo said during a news conference on Monday, according to The Times.

However, despite that, the NYPD still excused the lack of masks.

"Perhaps it was the heat," Sgt. Jessica McRorie ,of the department's press office, said in a statement to The Times. "Perhaps it was the 15 hour tours, wearing bullet resistant vests in the sun. Perhaps it was the helmets. With everything New York City has been through in the past two weeks and everything we are working toward together, we can put our energy to a better use."

But protesters have looked at officers' refusal to wear masks as a message that they're either above the rules that everyone else must follow or apathy for the public well-being, both messages seemingly at odds with their jobs to serve and protect.

"It's symbolic," Cynthia Godsoe told TIME. "They are blatantly snubbing us."

A Twitter account was made to trace NYPD officers who were seen in public without a mask. In some instances, videographers and photographers would approach the police and take note of their names and badge numbers, or even ask why they're not wearing a mask.

According to The Times, one officer who was confronted by a young man and recorded on the @nypdmaskwatch account on Saturday said: "We've got more important things to deal with."

