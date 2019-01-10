Blaze at HollyFrontier Woods Cross, Utah refinery extinguished: Fire Department

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire at HollyFrontier Corp's 39,330 barrel-per-day (bpd) Woods Cross, Utah, refinery was extinguished by noon MST(1900 GMT) on Thursday, said the South Davis Metro Fire Department in a statement posted online.

HollyFrontier spokesman Craig Biery said all employees and contractors were accounted for and safe at the refinery 10 miles (16 km) north of Salt Lake City.

Biery said the company does not expect a material impact to operations at the refinery from the fire, which started around 10 a.m. MST in the 8,000-bpd reformer unit.

"Our Emergency Response Team immediately responded and worked to contain the fire," Biery said. "South Davis Metro Fire also staged their equipment as a safeguard."

No evacuations of nearby residences or businesses were required, the fire department said.





(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)