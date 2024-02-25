Blaze at former Sardi's building was arson, fire investigator says

Feb. 25—ASHTABULA — The former Sardi's building, located on Main Avenue just south of Perry's Park News, was damaged by fire late Friday night.

"The fire has been ruled arson," Ashtabula Fire Department Investigator Stephen Chase said on Saturday morning.

The fire call came in at 11:40 p.m. as a structure fire in the 5000 block of Main Ave.

An Ashtabula Fire Department report indicated heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof on the north end of building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters pulled a line to protect a building adjacent to the structure and used a ladder truck to set up defensive operations when water became available.

The roof had mostly burned off the northern single-story portion of the building and the remaining fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters entered the building and searched the first and second floors of the building and found everything to be clear. The building did not have any contents and was wide open on the first and second floors.

The report indicated firefighters had to deal with a few hot spots inside.

Fire crews from Ashtabula were assisted by the Ashtabula Township Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Chase at 440-992-7191.