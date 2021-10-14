Blaze hits Egypt film festival site day before opening
A fire blazes at the site of the main pavilion of the El Gouna film festival on Egypt's Red Sea coast, briefly threatening its cancellation before later being brought under control.
'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.
JoJo Siwa revealed she has been dealing with an "extreme" situation amid her Disney Week performances with partner Jenna Johnson. The former "Dance Moms" star admitted she relied on Johnson to help her through it.
The "Watermelon Sugar" 🍉 singer is bringing his "Love On Tour" back to Houston after Hurricane Nicholas forced him to postpone the show.
Squid Game's breakout star is making bank.
Slaven Vlasic/GettyWhen actress Raeden Greer was offered a small speaking role in True Detective, she was ecstatic. It was minor, but in the then 24-year-old’s eyes, nabbing a part in a buzzy new HBO series and working alongside Woody Harrelson just might be the stepping stone to something bigger.But she says those earnest hopes were dashed by the time she left set. Humiliated and outraged, Greer retreated to a friend’s house to cry after abruptly being fired from the show.The reason for her dis
Dakota Johnson and her stylist Kate Young created another major fashion moment again in London, where Johnson attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter in a stunning nude, bejeweled Gucci dress.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Who was beneath the frosting?
Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in Upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist. […]
Star Wars' Mark Hamill has confirmed a rumour about 2015's The Force Awakens on social media.
The holiday lingerie and sleepwear collection includes bras, panties, bodysuits and more.
Cher filed suit today in Los Angeles against former Rep. Mary Bono, alleging that she is illegally withholding royalties from the hits generated by Sonny & Cher in the 1960s. Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny, stands accused of keeping Cher from her share of royalties on such hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The […]
All couples fight! Reba McEntire just posted a funny Instagram of her and boyfriend Rex Linn arguing over a very important question—who does their dog love most?
The filmmaker and 'Andy Griffith Show' actor sat down with his brother, fellow performer Clint Howard, and opened up about the constant questions he often hears from fans who remain excited at the prospect of seeing the show come back.
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star joins an ensemble of Asian American and Native Hawaiian actors.
Everything is not what it seems, because how has it been 14 years?! 😱View Entire Post ›
After fans called out Tim McGraw for forgetting the lyrics to one of his hits, he took matters into his own hands and had a heated exchange with audience members at his live concert.
Harmon hasn't commented on his departure or how final it may be, but the "NCIS" showrunner told fans to "never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Danish TV drama “The Killing” was an international smash nearly 15 years ago, winning an International Emmy and a BAFTA award, and even spawning an English-language American adaptation that ran on AMC (and later, Netflix). But until this year, the original series had never been available in the United States. “The Killing” (or, in Danish, […]