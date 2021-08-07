Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

Stamos Prousalis and Costa Baltas
·3 min read

By Stamos Prousalis and Costa Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) -Flames swept through a town near Athens overnight and hundreds of people were evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital as wildfires burned across Greece for a fifth day on Saturday.

The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battled to contain it.

The flames appeared to die down by Saturday afternoon, but winds were forecast to strengthen, meaning there was still a high threat they would flare again.

"Under no circumstances can we be complacent," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said during an emergency briefing. "We are fighting a very big battle."

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country amid Greece's worst heatwave in more than 30 years, tearing through swathes of forestland, destroying homes and businesses and killing animals.

On Friday night, strong winds pushed the fire into the town of Thrakomakedones north of Athens, where it burned homes. Residents had been ordered to evacuate and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The blaze left behind burnt and blackened houses and cars among scorched pine trees. A cloud of smoke hovered over the capital.

"(It's) really bad," said Thanasis Kaloudis, a resident of Thrakomakedones. "All of Greece has burned."

More than 400 wildfires broke out across Greece in the last 24 hours, with the biggest fronts still burning in Evia and areas in the Peloponnese including Ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it a "nightmarish summer", adding the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives".

Neighbouring Turkey is also battling what President Tayyip Erdogan says have been the worst wildfires in its history and six fires were still burning in Turkey on Saturday.

Eight people have died in the fires that have ravaged Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions for 11 days, burning tens of thousands of hectares and forcing thousands of residents and tourists to leave homes and hotels.

ESCAPE BY FERRY

In Greece, more than 800 firefighters, including reinforcements from Cyprus, France and Israel, have been deployed to fight the blaze north of Athens, assisted by the army and water-bombing aircraft.

Fires are also scattered across the northern part of Evia, Greece's second biggest island.

Hundreds of people, including many elderly residents, were evacuated by ferry late on Friday from the town of Limni on the island as the sky turned an apocalyptic red.

One man died in Athens on Friday after being injured by electricity pylon and at least nine others have been injured, authorities said.

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and would designate the burned land as areas for reforestation, Mitsotakis said.

Residents in suburbs north of Athens have been forced to leave in a hurry with the few belongings they can take.

"Our business, our home, all of our property is there. I hope they don't burn," Yorgos Papaioannou, 26, said on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as ash fell around them from the smoke-filled sky.

(Additional reporting by Karolia Tagaris, Giorgos Moutafis and Alexandros Avramidis in Athens and Dominic Evans in IstanbulWriting by Karolina TagarisEditing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria Eady Butler Is The First Ever Black Female Master Blender In The Spirits Industry

    Eady Butler is a descendant of Nearest Green, the man credited for mentoring Jack Daniel.

  • Explosion Seen as Wildfire Burns North of Athens

    A number of explosions were seen in the distance as a wildfire burned to the north of Athens, Greece, on August 6, while authorities continued to battle fires across the country.This footage, filmed in Anixi, 12 miles north of Athens, shows the explosions and a plume of smoke rising into the sky. The Greek fire service said on August 6 that 450 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.The precise cause of the explosions was not known.The Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, said in a statement: “today is the most difficult day we face in terms of the intensity of the prolonged weather phenomena…we already have 56 open fires that we manage.”He added: “Both the heat of the previous days, as well as the large fires that affect our country, have significantly burdened the smooth supply of electricity.” Credit: Chris Kousidis via Storyful

  • Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

    Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons just as they are united against the coronavirus. Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to commit to nuclear disarmament as seriously as they tackle a pandemic that the international community recognizes as “threat to humanity.” “Nuclear weapons, developed to win wars, are a threat of total annihilation that we can certainly end, if all nations work together,” Matsui said.

  • 'Where are we going to go?' Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

    Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.

  • ‘We cannot have long-term peace while American troops are here,’ says celebrated Afghan activist Malalai Joya

    <strong>Interview: </strong>No nation can gift liberation to another, ex-MP tells Andrew Buncombe

  • Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry a plastic card that critics say looks remarkably similar to Nazi insignia

    One of the Trump card designs features a right-facing eagle, which critics say resembles Adolf Hitler's Reichsadler.

  • Olympics-Canoe sprint-Queiroz dos Santos says self-belief helped him through tough childhood

    Few athletes in Tokyo will have had as tough a childhood as Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos but the Brazilian said his positive approach to life was key in overcoming the setbacks and had helped him win a canoe sprint gold medal on Saturday. At the age of three, Queiroz dos Santos spent more than a month recovering in hospital after a pot of boiling water fell on him leaving significant burns on his body, according to his bio on the International Canoe Federation website. At the Sea Forest Waterway on Saturday, the 27-year-old had every reason to celebrate after breezing to victory in the canoe single 1,000 metres competition, while defending champion Sebastian Brendel of Germany failed to reach the final.

  • 13 Best Tequilas for Perfect Margaritas

    The best way to get any party started is by serving up a batch of Ree Drummond's ice-cold Marg-a-Ree-Tas. All you need to make Ree's go-to margarita are some limes, salt, agave, and tequila—but what is the best tequila for making margaritas? "When you are mixing a margarita, there is not much point in spending extra money on an aged tequila because the other flavors in the margarita cover up the nuances of the spirit," explains Jennifer Edgerton-McGrew, store manager at Tulsa Hills Wine Cellar.

  • Paw Patrol: The Movie: Don't Litter (Uk)

    The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

  • 5 Books And Quotes That Celebrate The Legacy of Toni Morrison On The Two-Year Anniversary Of Her Passing

    She is the literary icon we all have come to know and love and idolize

  • Olympics-Diving-China's Cao advances to men's 10m platform diving finals

    China's Cao Yuan advanced to the men's 10 metre platform diving finals at the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, as he looks to earn a seventh diving gold for his country in Tokyo. Cao, who won gold in the 10m synchronised event in London and the 3m individual in Rio, got off to a slow start in the semi-finals in Tokyo, finishing the first round in the sixth position. He finished with 513.70 points, 32.85 ahead of his compatriot Yang Jian.

  • Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

    More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back. "We are holding this line," police announced over loud speaker.

  • India approves J&J vaccine; no delivery timeline yet

    The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine, the company had said on Friday. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J had said.

  • Taliban captures first provincial center in Afghanistan, a symbolic victory

    The militant group also assassinated a senior government spokesman in Kabul.

  • 3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

    Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, one producing lava and the other two blowing steam and ash. Webcams on Thursday clearly showed episodic low-level ash emissions from Pavlof Volcano, prompting the observatory to raise the volcano’s threat level from yellow, or exhibiting signs of unrest, to orange, indicating an eruption is underway with minor volcanic ash emissions. Pavlov is a snow- and ice-covered stratovolcano on the southwestern end of the Alaska Peninsula, nearly 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • Police release autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner

    Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.

  • Security guard breaks silence about escaping Surfside condo collapse

    A young security guard who worked at the Champlain Towers South building, the Surfside, Florida structure that collapsed on the […] The post Security guard breaks silence about escaping Surfside condo collapse appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • Video Captures Fire Destroying 'Beautiful,' Historic Town in California: 'My Heart Is Broken'

    "It was just like a huge tornado went through the town. It burnt that town down in about 25 minutes," said Greenville resident Jerry Thrall