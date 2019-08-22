The blazes in the Amazon are so big they can be seen from space. One map shows the alarming scale of the fires.

Maxar Technologies





In the past couple of weeks, thousands of fiery infernos have sparked across the Amazon rainforest, razing tropical vegetation, trees, and the fauna they house.

Since August 15, more than 9,500 new forest fires have started across Brazil, primarily in the Amazon basin. The blazes and the choking smoke clouds they create are visible from space. The NASA satellite image above shows how far the smoke has traveled over the continent.

Global Forest Watch, an organization sponsored by the World Resources Institute to monitor forests and track fires using satellite data, reported more than 109,000 fire alerts in Brazil from August 13 to Thursday.

Those blazes are mapped below.

Amazon5.1 More

Courtesy of Global Forest Watch

This is a record-breaking year of fires in Brazil

Already, 2019 has the highest number of fires observed in Brazil in any year since researchers began keeping track in 2013 — and there are still four months to go.

So far, scientists have recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil in 2019. That's nearly double 2018's total of about 40,000 fires. The surge marks an 83% increase in wildfires over the same period of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research reported.

The largest state in Brazil, Amazonas, declared a state of emergency on Monday.

amazon fires More

Maxar Technologies

The smoke plumes from blazes in the Amazon have spread from the state of Amazonas to the nearby states of Pará and Mato Grosso and even blotted out the sun in São Paulo, a city more than 2,000 miles away.

In total, the blazes have created a layer of smoke estimated to be 1.2 million square miles wide. This image from the European Union's Copernicus satellite shows the smoke slicing north to south through Brazil.

Amazon wildfires More