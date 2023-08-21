Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody pleads guilty in sexual battery case, resigns

A Middle Georgia sheriff accused of groping a judge at a sheriff’s association conference has pleaded guilty and resigned from his office.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery following the incident on Jan. 18, 2022 involving Judge Glenda Hatchett at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel.

The hotel was hosting the Georgia Sheriff’s Association’s three-day Winter Training Conference.

Monday, Coody was sentenced to a year probation and 40 hours of community service and fined $500 as part of a plea deal. He was ordered to complete a pyschosexual evaluation and an alcohol and drug course, according to 13WMAZ.

Coody sent a resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Chief Deputy Daniel Cape is now the acting Bleckley County sheriff.

Hatchett is well-known for her starring roles on the TV shows “Judge Hatchett” and “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.” The Emory law school graduate was senior attorney and public relations manager for Delta Air Lines, served as Chief Presiding Judge of the Fulton County’s juvenile court and founded The Hatchett Firm in 2014.

The Telegraph has reached out to Coody’s attorney and Gov. Kemp’s office for comment.