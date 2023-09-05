'Bled out in my arms': Fiancé recalls death of cyclist killed in Newport hit-and-run crash

When Gloria San Miguel was struck by a SUV while bicycling on the 11th Street bridge that connects Newport and Covington, her fiancé saw the whole thing happen.

"She bled out in my arms that night," Zachary Vickers said during a sentencing hearing for the man who admitted to killing San Miguel in a hit-and-run crash last year.

Mark Phipps, 61, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 10 years in prison with credit for 376 days of time served. Campbell County Circuit Judge Julie Reinhardt Ward handed down the sentence.

Phipps pleaded guilty in July to second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license, according to court filings.

Just after midnight Aug. 20, 2022, Phipps was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 11th Street bridge toward Covington when he struck San Miguel with the front of his SUV, a criminal citation states.

He then fled the scene and San Miguel, who was riding a bicycle, died from her injuries.

Newport police said investigators used security camera footage from the corner of 12th and Brighton streets to identify the SUV as the vehicle that hit San Miguel.

Investigators traced the locations of the person associated with the SUV, after which Phipps came to the station and confessed, officials said. He was indicted in November 2022, court records show.

Phipps' driver's license was suspended when he struck San Miguel. Assistant Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Zimmerman said Phipps made statements to authorities that he'd been drinking.

Just three weeks before the crash, he was arrested by Erlanger police on charges including operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, court records show. That arrest happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near the Interstate 275 overpass.

"What's so maddening about the situation is that it was such a preventable one," Zimmerman said.

The mother of a then-3-year-old girl, San Miguel worked as a manager at Roebling Books and Coffee.

Her death spurred calls from transportation activists for expanded trails and bikeways in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and a push from community members to create greater awareness of bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

"I hope the thought of a little girl losing her mother haunts Mr. Phipps 'til the end of his days," Vickers said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man gets prison for Northern Kentucky hit-and-run that killed cyclist