‘Bleeding all over;’ 23-year-old man shot while driving walks into Harrison Township gas station

Deputies are looking for answers after a man walked into a local gas station with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

At 11:25 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Speedway on 5000 N Main Street on reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they learned a man had been shot while driving and then walked to the Speedway.

When the man walked into Speedway covered in blood, employees temporarily closed down and called 911.

“I have a gentleman that just walked into the place and he’s bleeding all over the place and we don’t know what he’s bleeding from,” a 911 caller said.

Deputies and paramedics on scene struggled to get information as there was a language barrier and the man was in shock.

“It looks like someone busted him in the head with a bottle or something,” the 911 caller said.

“He was in the car, he says somebody shot him,” the caller continued. “He’s saying his car is out here somewhere, but we don’t see no car.”

Sheriff’s deputies eventually discovered the man’s car across the street, at another gas station.

They found seven bullet holes in the side of the car and one that went through the window and the back of the driver’s seat.

“Struck our victim in the back of the neck,” Streck said.

Streck said the 23-year-old man was slipping in and out of consciousness due to his life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local.

“The first people on the scene actually had to end up using cell phones and using some translation apps,” Streck said.

Streck’s detectives confirmed that the man was driving on North Main Street when the gunfire occurred.

The victim couldn’t describe another vehicle or think of anyone that might target him.

Streck is asking for help from anyone who heard or saw anything.

“We won’t make a claim that it was a random shooting. That’s why we’d like to know if anyone has anything or knows anything out there,” Streck said.

Streck told News Center 7 that detectives are currently working to see if anyone along North Main Street might know anything or have a video that shows anything.

