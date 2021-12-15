How bleeding prosthetics are created for movies and TV shows

Creating Hollywood's bloodiest scenes requires equal parts art and science. We visited Brett Schmidt and Greg Pikulski at the prosthetic makeup and practical effects studio SPFX to find out how they create bleeding prosthetics for movies and TV. Having worked on mob movies like "The Irishman," crime dramas like "Ray Donovan," horror movies like "The Dead Don't Die," and medical shows like "New Amsterdam," Brett and Greg know how to create gnarly injuries on camera. They show us how they would create the effects for a cut artery, an abdomen slash, a gunshot to the head, and more, using materials ranging from a garden sprayer to a blood cannon. They break down how to pull off grounded, realistic blood effects, like a bullet or laceration wound, as well as more stylized ones, like a Quentin Tarantino-style kill. Find out the distinct challenges of making actors convincingly gush, spurt, and spill blood on screen. https://www.instagram.com/spfxmakeupstudio/ https://www.instagram.com/bschmidtfx/ https://www.instagram.com/gregpikulski/