Bleeding woman on the run after ramming into Georgia prison guard’s vehicle, deputies say
Georgia deputies are searching for a woman accused of ramming into a prison vehicle Wednesday morning.
A photo posted by Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell shows deputies near the Lee Arrendale State Prison searching for Laticia Erika Perry.
Deputies say Perry tried to make an illegal drug drop at the prison around 4 a.m. Prison guards blocked her from escaping when officials say she rammed into a prison vehicle with her car.
A prison guard had minor injuries and Perry ran from the scene. Deputies believe she may have been injured and is bleeding from the car crash.
Deputies did not provide a description of Perry. She was last spotted in Shore Circle and Mt. Zion Connector area.
