Bleeding woman on the run after ramming into Georgia prison guard’s vehicle, deputies say

Georgia deputies are searching for a woman accused of ramming into a prison vehicle Wednesday morning.

A photo posted by Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell shows deputies near the Lee Arrendale State Prison searching for Laticia Erika Perry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say Perry tried to make an illegal drug drop at the prison around 4 a.m. Prison guards blocked her from escaping when officials say she rammed into a prison vehicle with her car.

TRENDING STORIES

A prison guard had minor injuries and Perry ran from the scene. Deputies believe she may have been injured and is bleeding from the car crash.

Deputies did not provide a description of Perry. She was last spotted in Shore Circle and Mt. Zion Connector area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS