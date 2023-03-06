Bleeding woman stumbles into Cobb motel lobby suffering from nearly a dozen stab wounds

A 46-year-old Cobb County man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady.

On Feb. 13, 2021, Daniel Henderson and his then-girlfriend were living at a Motel 6 in Cobb County when they got into an argument. During the course of the argument, Henderson choked his girlfriend and then stabbed her 11 times, lacerating both the kidney and liver, according to officials.

Henderson then fled from the motel, and his girlfriend stumbled into the elevator, making it to the lobby before a clerk found her. The clerk called 911 while providing her with medical attention and then Cobb County Police responded to the scene.

On Feb. 22 of this year, Henderson pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault. This plea was five days before his trial was set to begin.

Henderson was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Douglas County.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years on probation.

