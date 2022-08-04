Bleeding woman yelling for help pulled into tractor-trailer cab, New Jersey cops say

A search is underway after a bleeding woman was seen yelling for help while being pulled into a tractor-trailer cab by the driver who sped off with her, police in New Jersey say.

A witness told police they saw the woman calling out and bleeding from her face in the cab before she was pulled back inside around 2 p.m. near the Dayton Toyota dealership in South Brunswick Township on Aug. 3, according to South Brunswick police.

At the time, the driver — described as an older white male, who is bald with a white beard, wearing a blue shirt — headed to Route 130 south before exiting at Ridge Road, police said in a news alert.

“The woman seemed to be yelling for help, he turns and sees her trying to escape,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover told WABC. “Possibly a laceration somewhere on her face that may be causing some bleeding, the woman gets yanked back into the truck and the truck takes off at a high rate of speed down [Route] 130.”

Police described the woman as possibly white or Hispanichispanic, appeared to be in her 20’s, with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel.

The white tractor-trailer cab was seen in a surveillance video, which shows a witness walking toward the vehicle before it speeds away, according to footage shared by police.

ALERT-NEED PUBLIC HELP

Police looking for white tractor cab in video.

At 2pm woman seen yelling for help, bleeding from cab on Rt 130 headed towards Ridge Rd.

Suspect - Older white male,bald,white beard.

Victim- white/Hispanic female,20s,long brown hair.

INFO CALL 732-329-4646 pic.twitter.com/7MJN775Jzd — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 3, 2022

The cab was described as a Volvo with blue lettering on the side in a Twitter post by South Brunswick police.

“Is it a human trafficking thing? Is it just as simple as a domestic dispute between a husband and a wife or a boyfriend and girlfriend,” Det. Sgt. Hoover told WABC. “To some degree she’s held against her will and that’s what really gets us concerned

Story continues

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call South Brunswick police at 732-329-4646.

South Brunswick Township is roughly 20 miles northeast of Trenton.

10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say

Missing woman’s remains found months after telling 911 she was stuck in Colorado snow

12-year-old chews through restraints to escape accused kidnapper, Alabama officials say

Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say