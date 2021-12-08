How to Blend Lipsticks to Make Your Own Signature Color
There's a right way to do this—if you can stand slicing up a favorite formula, that is.
There's a right way to do this—if you can stand slicing up a favorite formula, that is.
Here are three reasons why Bryce Young shouldn't win the Heisman.
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
If you read TVLine’s fearless predictions of the The Voice’s Season 21 Final Five this weekend, you already know who I think will be competing in next week’s finals. (If you didn’t, you can catch up here.) Question Monday night was, which of the Top 8 acts actually sang like they belonged in the finals? […]
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you decide who’s no longer worth keeping on fantasy teams with one week left to get rosters ready for the postseason.
One’s a race car, the other a street car, and there can only be one winner…
Week 16 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.
Title challenger Max Verstappen has been bullied by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team this season, former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has told AFP.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a hospital after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and wheeled off on a stretcher Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow,” the team said, and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Khaira's head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period.
Portland has now dropped six of its last seven games. Multiple league sources with knowledge of the situation cited player frustration with Billups' coaching demeanor and the team's offensive system. Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report What's the ...
The recent deal between team owners Maury Gallagher and Richard Petty came into clearer focus Tuesday with the announcement that the newly formed organization will operate under the banner of Petty GMS Motorsports. Petty GMS will field two chartered entries in the NASCAR Cup Series starting next year, with Ty Dillon and Erik Jones as […]
The Register's Cody Goodwin answers your wrestling questions in his weekly mailbag. This week, more Cy-Hawk thoughts, stalling, film study, and more.
Isaac Cruz said he was surprised that Gervonta Davis was "passive, almost afraid" in their close fight Sunday.
Defensive backs Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer accused TV journalist Jerry Sullivan of lacking respect.
Justin Ashley Racing, AB Motorsports to combine research & development and marketing efforts.
One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now.
Texas is starting to experience a little more attrition as their offseason goes on, which is something head coach Steve Sarkisian expected.
Oregon's backup kicker and fan-favorite Henry Katleman announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
“Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport and being able to continue is very rewarding," she said.
The Ravens employed a little-used strategy in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, having safety Chuck Clark intentionally jump offside late in the game. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about it. “I don’t need to get into the strategy of it all,” Harbaugh said. “But sometimes, it is, [and] sometimes, it isn’t.” [more]
Clint Frazier took to Twitter Tuesday, breaking his silence on signing with the Cubs and taking a shot at the Yankees.