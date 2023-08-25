Blendon Township police officer involved in shooting outside Kroger store on Sunbury Road

Blendon Townshp police on the scene Thursday evening, Aug. 23, 2023, of a reported officer-involved shooting just outside the pharmacy walk-up window at the Kroger store at 5991 S. Sunbury Road, just north of the Route 161 interchange near Westerville.

A Blendon Township police officer reportedly shot someone Thursday evening in the parking lot at the Kroger store on Sunbury Road near Westerville, an official with the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 has confirmed.

A heavy police response was visible around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside the grocery store at 5991 S. Sunbury Road just north of Route 161 in the Sunbury Plaza. Crime scene tape was around a section of the sidewalk and parking lot near the walk-up pharmacy window, and access points to the grocery store lot were blocked.

The shooting reportedly involved the driver of a car that appeared to have jumped the curb onto a sidewalk near the walk-up pharmacy window and struck an exterior wall and/or a support column.

The driver's side door of the black, four-door sedan was open at the scene. Just outside the vehicle on the curb that the vehicle appears to have run up over there is a substantial amount of blood on the yellow paint on the curb. Medical treatment materials remain strewn on the ground by the blood.

The person shot was transported from the scene by medics to an unknown area hospital.

Details about the condition of the person shot, what happened to lead to the shooting, and other information were sparse.

The driver's side door is open on a four-door sedan reportedly involved in a shooting incident Thursday evening, Aug. 24, 2023, involving a Blendon Township police officer in the parking lot of the Kroger store at 5991 S. Sunbury Road, just north of Route 161, near Westerville. The car apparently went over the curb onto a sidewalk outside the grocery store's walk-up pharmacy window, and appears to have struck an exterior wall and/or column.

A Blendon Township police lieutenant on the scene directed all inquiries to the Ohio Attorney General's office, whose investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were on scene. Columbus police and many other law enforcement agencies require an outside investigation by BCI when any of their officers is involved in a shooting where someone is injured or killed.

An Ohio BCI crime scene unit and a Columbus Division of Police mobile substation were on scene in the parking lot, along with officers from Westerville, Columbus and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

A message left by The Dispatch through a radio dispatcher asking for a call from a Blendon Township police departmental supervisor had not been returned three hours later.

A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in the same plaza parking lot in January.

This is the second police-involved shooting in Franklin County in 24 hours. Columbus police said one officer fired multiple shots at a man who was running from police in the Innis Garden Village neighborhood on the South Side. The man died.

