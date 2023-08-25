Blendon Township police release statement on fatal shooting in Kroger parking lot

The chief of the police department involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman outside a northeastern Franklin County grocery store released a statement Friday afternoon.

Ta'Kiya Young, 21, of Columbus, died in the shooting, as did her unborn child. Young's family said she was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and was due to give birth in November. She also has two sons, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

The shooting, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. Thursday outside the Kroger located at 5991 S. Sunbury Road, is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Blendon Twp. Police Chief John Belford said in a video statement Friday afternoon that the officers, who were on-duty and in the area for an unrelated call for service, are on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The officers' names will not be released due to Marsy's Law, Belford said, following similar actions taken by Columbus police and the Franklin County Sheriff's office after recent shootings.

There is body camera footage of the incident, Belford said, and the police department and BCI are working to process that video and make the necessary redactions required by Marsy's Law. The earliest the video will be released is Monday.

Belford said the officer was in the Kroger parking lot helping someone who was having car problems when a store employee alerted him to Young and said Young had allegedly taken multiple bottles of alcohol from the store without paying.

Store employees later told police there were multiple other people who had been allegedly stealing items, but they had left in other vehicles. Young, however, was in a Lexus sedan that did not have a license plate.

In his statement, Belford said one officer approached Young, who had already gotten into a vehicle that was illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot, and gave her verbal commands to stop from the driver's side of the vehicle. The other officer then moved in front of Young's vehicle, Belford said.

Belford said the officers gave more than a dozen verbal orders to Young, who had started the vehicle, put it in gear and accelerated.

"The officer who was directly in the path of the oncoming car fired one shot through the front windshield," Belford said. "The body camera footage I’ve reviewed also confirms the officer was directly in the path of the car."

Belford said officers ran after the car for about 50 feet until it stopped on the sidewalk outside the door. The car was locked, so officers broke the driver's window to immediately begin giving Young first aid.

Medical aid was immediately given to Young, who the officer only discovered was pregnant after the shooting, Belford said. A passerby, who is an emergency room doctor, also assisted police until paramedics arrived, Belford said.

Young was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital and died at the hospital. An autopsy is being conducted by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy. The family of the woman who died is understandably upset. I’ve personally spoken with a member of the family, and I will continue to keep them informed about what’s happening," Belford said. "

The community deserves to know the truth. We’re committed to transparency, and we will be accountable for everything we do."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: