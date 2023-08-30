Blendon Township to release bodycam video of fatal police shooting of pregnant woman Friday

Friends, family and activists gather Friday to protest the shooting of Ta'Kiya Young, 21, who was shot and killed by Blendon Township police Thursday outside the Sunbury Road Kroger. Ta'Kiya was pregnant with a girl, who was due in November, according to her family.

Blendon Township police say they will release the body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Friday, over a week after the shooting and as the Labor Day weekend begins for many.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said the department is still processing body camera footage from two officers involved in the Thursday-evening police shooting in the parking lot of Kroger, 5991 S. Sunbury Road.

The shooting killed Ta'Kiya Young, 21, and also resulted in the death of her unborn child.

In a video statement Friday, Belford accused Young and several other people of stealing items from the store. An employee flagged down two officers, who were in the parking lot on an unrelated call, who then approached Young's vehicle.

At the time the officers approached Young's four-door sedan, Belford said, Young was already inside the car. One officer was on the driver's side and the other was in front of the vehicle. Police say they told Young more than a dozen times to get out of the car and to turn it off, Belford said.

Instead, Belford alleged, Young sped directly at the officer in front of the vehicle, who then fired a single gunshot through the windshield.

Young's vehicle traveled a short distance, going over the curb and hitting the outside of the building. Belford said officers broke the driver's side window to get Young out and began providing medical aid, with help from an emergency room doctor who was in the parking lot at the time.

Young was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Young, who was the mother of a 6-year-old and 3-year-old son, was pregnant with a daughter who was due in November, according to her family.

In his statement Friday, Belford said processing the body camera footage will take time because of redactions required under Ohio law. Belford also said Blendon Township is a small department without the staffing of agencies like Columbus police, which has a dedicated unit of multiple people who process records requests.

The family will be shown the video Friday morning before it is released to the public.

